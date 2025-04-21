What It Means To 'Nose' A Glass Of Bourbon, And Why It's So Important

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tasting bourbon can be as simple or as involved as you make it. Pouring a small amount of your favorite one into a whiskey or bourbon glass and slowly sipping it is still enjoyable, but to avoid making any common whiskey-tasting mistakes, you should follow all the right steps. This includes nosing the bourbon, a smelling technique designed to help you decipher its aromas.

To nose the bourbon properly, you should have the right tasting glass, though it's not an absolute requirement. A Glencairn Glass — a wide-bottomed glass with a narrow top – is the best option because that narrower top means the aroma is pushed more directly toward your nose, concentrating the scent better. You can buy a set of authentic Glencairn Glasses on Amazon. From the moment you pour the bourbon you get its scent. But, to properly nose a bourbon glass, gently swirl it around in the glass first to release those notes. Then, take a relaxed whiff with the glass close to your nose and let the scent fully infiltrate your senses.