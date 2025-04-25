What Is Charcoal Seasoning And How Do You Use It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when charcoal became one of the biggest food trends nearly 10 years ago? It was hard to go anywhere without seeing pitch black ice cream cones, lattes, burger buns, and bagels advertised on every corner. These foods tasted pretty similar to their normal-colored counterparts, but the addition of activated charcoal gave them a dark hue. It was also often touted for its claimed health benefits, and at the very least, it made for a unique visual experience.

The charcoal fad may have come and gone, but charcoal seasoning didn't quite get its due as an uncommon addition to the spice cabinet that can shake up your cooking routine. Charcoal seasoning, unlike plain activated charcoal, is all about intense flavor. More specifically, it captures the smoky magic of a charcoal grill in a bottle, an easy way to give your food that taste without having to fire up the grill. Once you know how to use it, charcoal seasoning can help anyone become a veritable pitmaster in the comfort of their own kitchen. We've got everything you need to know about this unique ingredient.