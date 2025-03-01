What Gives Black Ice Cream Its Spooky Color?

Ice cream is a classic treat. Early iterations of the dessert called "cream ice" date back to the dinner table of King Charles I of France in the 17th century, though early iterations of the dish date back to 200 B.C. in China. There is an infinitum of ice cream flavors, it seems, ready to be enjoyed or, at the very least, discussed with bemusement. Flavors such as macaroni and cheese have even made their way into a few freezer aisles. But one ice cream has haunted the tongues and social media posts of novelty ice cream enjoyers in recent years thanks to its color rather than flavor.

Black ice cream's dark and twisty swirls are the antithesis of the typical image of an ice cream cone, offering a gloomy alternative to the buoyant, cheerful treat. A sort of frozen dessert Waluigi, if you will. But what gives black ice cream its signature shade? The color does not come from flavorings, as black ice cream can have almost any flavor. Instead, its moody hue comes from the addition of activated charcoal, which is different from the charcoal used for grilling. Activated charcoal is a type of charcoal that has been heated to develop large pores. This helps the charcoal to absorb substances, a key aspect of its non-culinary uses. It does not give any flavor to foods like ice cream or products such as toothpaste but it does turn them an inky black.