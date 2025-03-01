What Gives Black Ice Cream Its Spooky Color?
Ice cream is a classic treat. Early iterations of the dessert called "cream ice" date back to the dinner table of King Charles I of France in the 17th century, though early iterations of the dish date back to 200 B.C. in China. There is an infinitum of ice cream flavors, it seems, ready to be enjoyed or, at the very least, discussed with bemusement. Flavors such as macaroni and cheese have even made their way into a few freezer aisles. But one ice cream has haunted the tongues and social media posts of novelty ice cream enjoyers in recent years thanks to its color rather than flavor.
Black ice cream's dark and twisty swirls are the antithesis of the typical image of an ice cream cone, offering a gloomy alternative to the buoyant, cheerful treat. A sort of frozen dessert Waluigi, if you will. But what gives black ice cream its signature shade? The color does not come from flavorings, as black ice cream can have almost any flavor. Instead, its moody hue comes from the addition of activated charcoal, which is different from the charcoal used for grilling. Activated charcoal is a type of charcoal that has been heated to develop large pores. This helps the charcoal to absorb substances, a key aspect of its non-culinary uses. It does not give any flavor to foods like ice cream or products such as toothpaste but it does turn them an inky black.
Some guidance on activated charcoal
Generally speaking, activated charcoal is safe to consume. In fact, it is often used in medical settings to absorb toxic or poisonous materials in the digestive tract. Activated charcoal has also proven to be a popular ingredient in many supplements and health products, including face masks and toothpaste. It is often used for its ability to extract impurities or as a whitening agent. However, beyond its immediate medical usage, these impacts are unclear when used for whitening, skincare, or supplemental purposes. However, since its use in ice cream is purely aesthetic, there's no need to ponder its supposed "detoxifying" properties, unless you were hoping that the charcoal would counteract the sugar from ice cream (it won't).
However, there are some circumstances in which activated charcoal may be an unwelcome addition to your next meal. Its ability to remove substances from the body may not be a good thing for all consumers. If you are on certain medications, including hormonal birth control, consuming activated charcoal shortly after of before your medication can interfere with its absorption and render it moot. This could be potentially hazardous for those taking medications for chronic or acute health conditions. Now, your goth ice cream scoop probably doesn't contain very much activated charcoal. However, it is difficult to say how your body will process the substance. For this reason, you might want to skip that spooky little scoop of ice cream, even if it does make for an ever-so-Instagrammable moment.