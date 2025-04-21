The Citrus-Spice Tequila Chaser You Need To Swap Your Lime And Salt For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps you recall your first shot of tequila, with its ubiquitous lick of salt and bite of lime wedge afterwards. If it was anything like ours, the tequila was most likely cheap and burned going down, and the salted lime was just a bit too sour to make the experience very enjoyable. These days, we drink higher-end tequila, usually an añejo (or if we're feeling flush, an extra añejo, which we prefer to sip). But should you feel inclined to revisit the past like us (hopefully with better tequila this time, like a decent reposado), make sure to take your garnishes to the next level by replacing the aforementioned accouterments with a different kind of citrus and seasoning pairing: orange and cinnamon.

A cinnamon-dusted orange slice is definitely an upgrade from salt and lime, which we feel detracts from the blue agave spirit's flavor. The combination of orange, cinnamon, and aged tequila works well for a very good reason. Both reposado and añejo tequila often pick up hints of warming spices and oak as they age in barrels, along with the spirit's prevalence of citrus notes and an inherent sweetness. The sweet citrus flavor of the orange and the cinnamon's woody spiciness complement the aged tequila nicely.