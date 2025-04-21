This Iconic Brand Makes The Absolute Worst Jarred Alfredo Sauce We've Tried

First off, you will have to shed any hopes you might have for making a pasta Alfredo with Ragú's Alfredo sauce. While there are a number of ingredients that can improve store-bought Alfredo, many of them, like Parmigiano Reggiano or mascarpone cheese, are expensive, so frankly, you'd have to use enough to cover up the faults of this particular sauce that you'd be better off making it from scratch. Instead, the only aspect of this jarred Alfredo sauce that can be used in a dish is the creamy texture — the flavor needs to come from elsewhere.

If you do have a jar of Ragú to use, focus on dishes where this sauce is paired with lots of other flavorful ingredients. White pizzas, which use a white sauce instead of one made with tomatoes, are a great option since all the additional herbs and toppings can do the heavy lifting in the flavor department. You can also add richness to creamy bowls of soups like potato and leek by mixing in a dollop of Alfredo sauce.

Ragú's Alfredo sauce can also be turned into a condiment by mixing in some potent ingredients. You can make a version of Alabama-style white BBQ sauce, which tastes great drizzled over wings and other finger foods, by adding mayonnaise, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce to the store-bought Alfredo sauce. Alternatively, add minced garlic to turn Ragú's Alfredo sauce into a punchy dip or to slather on sandwiches. Instead of a pasta sauce, use this jarred Alfredo sauce as a quick way to make dishes creamier or prepare condiments, and you won't be as disappointed.