The Volcano Method For Perfect Pasta Dough

It can be a little intimidating to make pasta by hand versus using a machine. From the outside looking in, it can seem like a very labor-intensive process perfected only by Italian nonnas. But with the proper know-how and a little practice, anyone can whip up the perfect pasta dough at home. For the best results (with hardly any effort), you should use the volcano method.

Advertisement

With this traditional approach to pasta making, you take your finely milled flour (and clean hands), build a mound resembling a volcano, and make a sizeable indentation or well in the center for mixing your eggs. The technique is referred to as fontana (fountain) in Italian, likely because its shape is similar in appearance to the fountains found in many piazzas around the European nation.

With the volcano formed and your eggs in place, you can scramble them with a fork or your fingertips before slowly incorporating bits of flour from the sides. It's important not to let any of the liquid spill out as you mix, so you'll want to take flour from all around the edges of your crater rather than just one side, which will help keep the well's integrity intact. Before long, the dough will start to come together; just keep kneading it until it forms a smooth, elastic ball. As easy as it may be, it's worth understanding how this process produces flawless pasta.

Advertisement