This Rare Ecuadorean Dark Chocolate Is Some Of The Most Expensive In The World At Nearly $300 Per Ounce

When it comes to expensive foods, there are some crazy records set out there. By expensive, we don't mean a few hundred dollars for dinner; we're talking high price tags for single food items, like the world's most expensive caviar, which costs over $10,000. Desserts, in particular, can be very expensive, ranging from cakes and ice cream to even a simple chocolate bar.

Among one of the most expensive chocolate bars in the world is an Ecuadorean dark chocolate known as Masters Series Enriquestuardo. This dark chocolate bar from To'ak Chocolate costs $490 per bar. The reason for the high price is a combination of limited availability, exclusive design appearance, the use of gold leaf, high-quality chocolate, and the unique extras that are packaged along with the chocolate bar.

What makes this chocolate bar, and To'ak Chocolate as a whole, distinct is the use of Nacional cacao. This specific type of cacao was believed to be extinct until To'ak discovered one of the last standing groves in existence. To'ak has since been dedicated to preserving this cacao, which the company also uses to make Masters Series Enriquestuardo chocolate bars.