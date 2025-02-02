The Type Of Fish That's Probably Not Worth Saving For Leftovers

The soft, succulent flesh of freshly cooked fish flakes effortlessly with the swipe of a fork. Accompanied by a bright medley of veggies and starches, it is a truly wholesome choice for a meal. Still, this once-positive experience can taste a whole lot different the second time around. As fish sits, the oils within it oxidize and leak a familiarly unappetizing "fishy" smell. It lingers like a dark cloud in the kitchen air — and don't even think about bringing that into the office.

There's a lot that can go wrong when reheating a fragile protein like fish, but leftovers are leftovers, and sometimes you just have to do it to prevent food waste. Still, there is one type of fish you're better off never saving for leftovers, and that is any type of non-oily fish. Plenty of varieties of fish fit this bill, but non-fatty choices like cod, flounder, and red mullet are some common offenders.

While oily fish like salmon and trout might still not smell ideal after reheating, these finicky fillets will at least retain moisture after languishing in their juices. Non-oily fish do not have that same luxury. Because of the lack of moisture in those fish, non-oily options will end up rubbery and tough after a second time on the stovetop. Simply put, it's best to eat those fish only when fresh. If that means inviting a few friends over for dinner to avoid an unwanted plate of leftovers, bring on the party.