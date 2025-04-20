Why Restaurant Leftovers Have No Place In A French Refrigerator

If you're visiting France and staying with a local, don't expect to see much in the way of restaurant takeout containers filled with leftovers in their fridge. And if you head to a restaurant, you may also get some odd looks if you ask for a doggy bag for your beef bourguignon or coq au vin.

Traditionally speaking, French restaurants have been resistant to doggy bags and have even outright refused them. There's not even really a French word for doggy bag without resorting to literal descriptions like "bag for restaurant leftovers." Most of the reasons tie in with French culinary culture, which centers around savoring food in the present when it's freshly cooked and plated. Taking it home and warming it up later might overcook the food, unless you reheat it correctly, making it less enjoyable than in the restaurant. Plus, French portions tend to be smaller than America's comparatively enormous meals, meaning there's less likelihood of people having leftovers. On top of that, some classic French dishes like duck confit or beef tartare don't lend themselves well to being eaten two days later. While not specific to France, some chefs may worry about leftovers poisoning people, too.

It probably doesn't help that the practice of eating leftovers was historically a trait of the lower classes, with workers snatching them from the houses of wealthy employers to eat themselves. Sometimes, they'd even sell them, with a whole industry of street vendors called "arlequins" who peddled leftovers.