Carla Hall's Favorite Summertime Meal Is A French Classic

With the summer season comes warm weather, beach days, and delicious food. But what constitutes the latter? Many opt for long nights spent becoming a grill master — cooking hot dogs and burgers, and serving them with potato chips and cold salads. Others chose to take advantage of all the available seasonal produce and score hidden gems at the farmers market, from vibrant berries to juicy tomatoes. "Top Chef" alum, television host, and chef Carla Hall (who is also an expert at picking out the best oranges) finds herself inspired by the delicious fruits and vegetables for sale when considering her favorite summertime meal. In an interview with Yurview, Hall said her "go-to dish" is ratatouille, a French classic. "You see tomatoes in the market. You see squash. You see eggplant," the chef elaborated. "And I know it's not southern, but it's Southern in France somewhere. And I love it."

Ratatouille originated in the southeast Provence region of France. It started as a meal favored by farmers but found its way onto the restaurant scene in the 20th century. The dish, as we know it, consists of eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and tomatoes. The fresh ingredients are cut and assembled before being lightly roasted. The produce used in the recipe are in season during the summer and early fall, with eggplants being in their prime from July to October and tomatoes from May to October. So, when the weather starts heating up, it is time to start thinking about ratatouille.