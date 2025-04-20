Every Ingredient In McDonald's Scrambled Eggs (Hint, It's Not Just Eggs)

Did you know that McDonald's serves multiple types of eggs for breakfast? There are actually four different egg recipes used to create everything on the breakfast menu, and the only fresh eggs in sight go on the famous Egg McMuffin. The other eggs are delivered to each restaurant pre-made — the scrambled eggs included. They're real eggs, just delivered in a different form. And, just like most of the premade egg mixtures on the market, McDonald's scrambled eggs aren't just made with the one obvious ingredient. Aside from eggs, they also have an additive for preservation and texture: citric acid.

McDonald's scrambled eggs arrive already scrambled and ready to go on a hot grill with butter for rapid-fire breakfast orders. Employees pour them from a carton into a rectangular mold to cook on the grill, an action documented in a now-deleted TikTok video posted by one worker in 2022. The video shows a person pouring the eggs from a container marked "Liquid Egg Product." It sparked a bit of backlash from customers and exploration of hacks to get fresh eggs on a McDonald's breakfast sandwich.