Cottage Cheese Is The Creamy, High-Protein Boost Your Guacamole Needs
Despite its decadent taste, guacamole is a nutrient-dense food. Made with mashed-up avocados, spices, herbs, and aromatics, guacamole is an excellent source of fiber, healthy fat, and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It's just missing one thing: protein. Luckily, it's easy to give guacamole a much-needed protein pick-me-up by infusing the spread with cottage cheese.
Just 1 cup of cottage cheese contains 28 grams of protein. In comparison, that's more protein than a standard 3-ounce serving of top sirloin steak, aka one of the highest protein cuts of beef. Its mild-mannered flavor easily disguises itself when paired alongside ingredients with more personality, ensuring that you never have to omit or compromise on those must-have guacamole provisions like pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime. Like guacamole, cottage cheese has a creamy consistency that, when integrated correctly, won't disrupt the mouthfeel of your dip.
But why is this even important? Should you really tweak your go-to guacamole recipe to give it more protein? Turns out, protein isn't just for gym gains; it's an essential macronutrient that protects against age-related muscle loss, which can begin as early as your 30s. Despite its key role in maintaining health, many fall short of their daily needs. The recommended dietary allowance of protein is about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, and experts at Harvard University say that up to 25% of adults in the United States aren't meeting this requirement. That being said, a little cottage cheese hidden in your guacamole is an easy way to boost your daily protein intake without even realizing it.
Tips for making cottage cheese guacamole
Guacamole is one of those dishes that flaunts Michelin-star flavors without the work of a head chef. Simply mash up your ingredients in a bowl, or a molcajete if you're sticking to traditions, and get to dipping, dunking, smearing, and spreading. Luckily, introducing cottage cheese to the mash doesn't have to complicate the process. Still, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to achieve a well-balanced flavor and texture.
Cottage cheese is known for its characteristically lumpy texture. Because it's made by curdling milk, the liquid separates from the solids, leaving behind those not-so-appealing lumps and bumps. For those with an aversion to the texture of cottage cheese, you can use your blender to smooth it out before integrating it into your guacamole. Consider also which type of cottage cheese is best for you – large curd or small curd? Large curd has more moisture and is typically perceived as creamier and sweeter, while small curd typically flaunts a tangier and more acidic bite. Some cottage cheese varieties may include probiotics or live cultures, which can improve digestion.
The amount of cottage cheese you introduce into your guacamole depends on the size of the batch you're making. A good rule of thumb is ½ cup for every 2 avocados. For even more protein, consider adding bacon bits, black beans, or roasted chickpeas. Don't just use cottage cheese in homemade guacamole recipes, either. This protein upgrade can work just as well in store-bought varieties.