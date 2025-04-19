Cottage Cheese Is The Creamy, High-Protein Boost Your Guacamole Needs

Despite its decadent taste, guacamole is a nutrient-dense food. Made with mashed-up avocados, spices, herbs, and aromatics, guacamole is an excellent source of fiber, healthy fat, and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It's just missing one thing: protein. Luckily, it's easy to give guacamole a much-needed protein pick-me-up by infusing the spread with cottage cheese.

Just 1 cup of cottage cheese contains 28 grams of protein. In comparison, that's more protein than a standard 3-ounce serving of top sirloin steak, aka one of the highest protein cuts of beef. Its mild-mannered flavor easily disguises itself when paired alongside ingredients with more personality, ensuring that you never have to omit or compromise on those must-have guacamole provisions like pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime. Like guacamole, cottage cheese has a creamy consistency that, when integrated correctly, won't disrupt the mouthfeel of your dip.

But why is this even important? Should you really tweak your go-to guacamole recipe to give it more protein? Turns out, protein isn't just for gym gains; it's an essential macronutrient that protects against age-related muscle loss, which can begin as early as your 30s. Despite its key role in maintaining health, many fall short of their daily needs. The recommended dietary allowance of protein is about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, and experts at Harvard University say that up to 25% of adults in the United States aren't meeting this requirement. That being said, a little cottage cheese hidden in your guacamole is an easy way to boost your daily protein intake without even realizing it.