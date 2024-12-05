Gordon Ramsay's Easy Restaurant Tip For Rich And Crispy Chicken Parmesan

Sure, you could easily make chicken Parmesan in the air fryer, but Gordon Ramsay's method is worth the extra steps. Begin with a very thin chicken breast — this ensures a faster, more even cook and keeps the center moist while the outside crisps. Ramsay would also advise you to season your breadcrumbs well with smoked paprika and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Start with an oil that's meant for shallow frying like high quality grapeseed or vegetable oil, adding just enough to coat the pan. Once your chicken hits the hot oil, let it cook undisturbed until it's almost golden brown. Now, for the Ramsay twist: Add a couple knobs of butter just before flipping your chicken. As it melts, use a spoon to baste the chicken, letting the butter mingle with the oil. This will create that savory, restaurant-style finish you're looking for. In fact, this is the method that Carbone restaurant uses for their chicken Parmesan that makes it so famously delicious.

But the butter doesn't just add flavor, it also amplifies the Parmesan cheese to create a dish that's aromatic, satisfying, and has a golden crunch with every bite. Finish with a sprinkle of freshly chopped herbs or extra Parmesan cheese for garnish, and you're ready to serve a chicken Parmesan that tastes like it came straight out of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant. Get ready to impress — this dual-fat hack will have you rethinking every breaded dish you cook.