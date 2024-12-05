Gordon Ramsay's Easy Restaurant Tip For Rich And Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Gordon Ramsay is as chock-full of television-worthy insults as he is useful cooking tips. When it comes to perfecting restaurant-level chicken Parmesan, this fiery chef has a trick that's as rich as it is crispy: using both oil and butter in the pan. It may sound simple, but his two-fat technique elevates chicken Parmesan from homemade to five-star-restaurant quality. But Ramsay, known for his perfectionist streak and signature flair, isn't just aiming for golden color — he wants a crunch that could rival crisp autumn leaves.
Why the combo? Each fat plays a role. Oil, with its higher smoke point, allows for a fiercely hot pan that creates a golden, even crust on the breaded chicken without burning it. Butter, added after the initial sear, infuses the dish with a rich, nutty depth, creating a layer of flavor that complements the tang of the Parmesan cheese. The butter also gently browns the breading, adding a subtle crunch that's hard to replicate with oil alone. This balance of fats ensures a deeply satisfying texture. Think crispy edges with a moist, juicy center that's sure to earn a few delighted gasps around your dinner table.
Recreating Ramsay's perfect chicken Parm
Sure, you could easily make chicken Parmesan in the air fryer, but Gordon Ramsay's method is worth the extra steps. Begin with a very thin chicken breast — this ensures a faster, more even cook and keeps the center moist while the outside crisps. Ramsay would also advise you to season your breadcrumbs well with smoked paprika and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Start with an oil that's meant for shallow frying like high quality grapeseed or vegetable oil, adding just enough to coat the pan. Once your chicken hits the hot oil, let it cook undisturbed until it's almost golden brown. Now, for the Ramsay twist: Add a couple knobs of butter just before flipping your chicken. As it melts, use a spoon to baste the chicken, letting the butter mingle with the oil. This will create that savory, restaurant-style finish you're looking for. In fact, this is the method that Carbone restaurant uses for their chicken Parmesan that makes it so famously delicious.
But the butter doesn't just add flavor, it also amplifies the Parmesan cheese to create a dish that's aromatic, satisfying, and has a golden crunch with every bite. Finish with a sprinkle of freshly chopped herbs or extra Parmesan cheese for garnish, and you're ready to serve a chicken Parmesan that tastes like it came straight out of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant. Get ready to impress — this dual-fat hack will have you rethinking every breaded dish you cook.