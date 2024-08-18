The Secret To Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos That Aren't A Soggy Mess

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it might also seem like the meal you have the least time for. Between getting ready for work and commuting, breakfast falls by the wayside, and you end up grabbing a granola bar or yogurt instead of something that will keep you full until lunch. That's why make-ahead meals are so important — and breakfast burritos are perfect for this role because they last several days in the refrigerator, can be handheld, and are loaded with filling ingredients.

Of course, as with any make-ahead meal, there are ways to plan it so that you get the most flavorful dish and not a soggy mess. You can stuff anything you want into that tortilla, but it usually includes eggs, cheese, and meat or veggies. Improper layering, hot ingredients, and too much sauce are just a few ways to ensure a soggy burrito, so those are the biggest things to avoid to prevent the tortilla from turning into a mushy mess.