The Secret To Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos That Aren't A Soggy Mess
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it might also seem like the meal you have the least time for. Between getting ready for work and commuting, breakfast falls by the wayside, and you end up grabbing a granola bar or yogurt instead of something that will keep you full until lunch. That's why make-ahead meals are so important — and breakfast burritos are perfect for this role because they last several days in the refrigerator, can be handheld, and are loaded with filling ingredients.
Of course, as with any make-ahead meal, there are ways to plan it so that you get the most flavorful dish and not a soggy mess. You can stuff anything you want into that tortilla, but it usually includes eggs, cheese, and meat or veggies. Improper layering, hot ingredients, and too much sauce are just a few ways to ensure a soggy burrito, so those are the biggest things to avoid to prevent the tortilla from turning into a mushy mess.
Tips for avoiding a soggy breakfast burrito
That tortilla can only take so much moisture, so do what you can to avoid added condensation. After cooking the ingredients, let them cool completely. Hot ingredients in a small space create water buildup, which the tortilla will then absorb. Cooling the ingredients for about 10 minutes beforehand will solve that. Although condiments like hot sauce or ketchup are great for flavor, they can leak out or cause the tortilla to become soggy while it sits in the refrigerator for a few days. Instead, add any condiments to a small resealable container so that they're ready to use when you need them, and dip the burrito rather than dumping the sauce on it.
If you're adding veggies to the burrito, roast them during meal prep (just be sure to not make these roasting mistakes). Raw veggies hold a lot of moisture, so not only does roasting give them add caramelized flavor, but it also helps remove some of that moisture so it doesn't transfer to the burrito.
How to build the perfect breakfast burrito
There are even more tricks you can use when it comes to actually putting the burrito together. Toast the inside of the tortilla before adding any ingredients. It may seem odd, but lightly toasting one side of the tortilla will help create an additional barrier to prevent the outside from getting soggy. Just add a touch of oil to a pan, and crisp one side on high heat for about 60 seconds. Don't get it too crispy or the tortilla won't roll properly. Then, add the ingredients to the crispy side, and roll it up so the more pliable side is on the exterior.
Place dry ingredients in between the tortilla and the wet ingredients to create a barrier. If you're using sliced cheese, add it on top of the tortilla, then add the eggs, meat, or veggies. The cheese will help protect the tortilla, and it will melt fully once you reheat the burrito in the morning. If you do cook some meat, such as chorizo or ground beef, it's best to drain the fat. It's healthier, plus that fat would otherwise turn back into liquid the moment the burrito is reheated, making it harder to eat.