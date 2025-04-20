11 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering At Cheesecake Factory Based On Reviews

The Cheesecake Factory is one of those restaurants that serves down-home, comfort food in various culinary styles. But how do you actually pick out the best and worst dishes at The Cheesecake Factory from their vast array of options? That's where relying on a handy-dandy list of the restaurant franchise's most negatively reviewed dishes comes in.

From pastas to hamburgers, The Cheesecake Factory can be found in most major U.S. cities with its signature book-like menu. With over 250 menu items, this establishment supposedly has a dish for every craving and taste preference. According to the official About Us page on The Cheesecake Factory's website, Evelyn Overton created her "Original" cheesecake recipe in the 1940s after basing it on a local Detroit newspaper. It wasn't until the early 1970s, though, that Evelyn and her husband opened The Cheesecake Factory and started selling cheesecakes to an eager Los Angeles audience (and baking Cheesecake Factory secrets that only true fans would know).

Fast-forward, and the internet has become a must-have resource for diners searching for recommendations on what to eat and, perhaps more importantly, what not to order. And, unfortunately, not every menu item at The Cheesecake Factory has been universally embraced and endorsed. Based on the honest input of diners from around the country, here's a go-to guide of the top 11 dishes to avoid ordering at The Cheesecake Factory.