The Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor You Won't Catch Us Ordering Again

To call the selection of desserts at the Cheesecake Factory "generous" is a bit of an understatement. The restaurant has a veritable encyclopedia of cheesecake options to choose from. It's understandable, then, that it could be difficult to choose just one — after all, you want to pick a cheesecake that not only appeals to your taste, but is a top-quality selection compared to the other choices. With every excellent choice, there must also be a poor one. So which Cheesecake Factory cheesecake should you take measures to avoid?

Chowhound recently ranked every cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory from worst to best, to not only determine which items you should order, but which ones you should abstain from. And just like in our Cheesecake Factory pasta rankings, one item has to bring up the rear. In the case of the restaurant's cheesecakes, this was the white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake. While it surprised our taste tester that such a popular option would fall to the un-coveted last place, when it came to taste, texture, freshness, and other evaluating factors, this dessert simply did not stack up to some much stronger competition.