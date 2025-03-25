The Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor You Won't Catch Us Ordering Again
To call the selection of desserts at the Cheesecake Factory "generous" is a bit of an understatement. The restaurant has a veritable encyclopedia of cheesecake options to choose from. It's understandable, then, that it could be difficult to choose just one — after all, you want to pick a cheesecake that not only appeals to your taste, but is a top-quality selection compared to the other choices. With every excellent choice, there must also be a poor one. So which Cheesecake Factory cheesecake should you take measures to avoid?
Chowhound recently ranked every cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory from worst to best, to not only determine which items you should order, but which ones you should abstain from. And just like in our Cheesecake Factory pasta rankings, one item has to bring up the rear. In the case of the restaurant's cheesecakes, this was the white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake. While it surprised our taste tester that such a popular option would fall to the un-coveted last place, when it came to taste, texture, freshness, and other evaluating factors, this dessert simply did not stack up to some much stronger competition.
Why did this cheesecake come up short?
As far as the evaluation goes, there's one key attribute that seems to have doomed the white chocolate truffle cheesecake, and that's the fact that the flavors offered in this dessert just didn't stand up to scrutiny — especially when directly compared to every other Cheesecake Factory cheesecake. While some of the top-ranked cheesecakes were lauded for their fresh tastes and decadent flavors, the white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake was criticized for lacking these qualities completely.
When one of the words used to describe a dessert is "medicinal," that dessert might not be on the right track. And for the white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake, this was exactly the case. While words like "fake" or "artificial" can sometimes be thrown around, it seems that this was a serious factor in ranking this cheesecake so low, with the raspberry and white chocolate flavors combining in a very unfavorable way. For future reference, our taste tester recommends the Godiva chocolate cheesecake, with quality ingredients and rich flavors that stand in stark contrast to this cheesecake. As for the white chocolate raspberry truffle cheesecake, though, it's best to just pin that to the list of the other worst foods at the Cheesecake Factory.