The Ingredient That Makes Your Starbucks Refresher Caffeinated

You may be surprised to learn that Starbucks serves more than just coffee. Those who aren't fans of coffee's bold, sometimes bitter taste — which can be fixed with a dash of salt — have options, too. Among those options are Starbucks Refreshers. In its classic form, the beverage comes in three fruity flavors: Strawberry Acai, Mango Dragonfruit, and Blackberry Sage. The Refreshers contain approximately 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande size. The number may sound high, but it is only a fraction of the caffeine found in other Starbucks drinks. For instance, a Grande medium roast brewed coffee at the chain contains around 315 to 390 milligrams. The Refreshers offer a sweet taste and juicy mouthfeel compared to coffee's strong flavor and complex body — but how does the beverage get its caffeine?

Starbucks Refreshers get their caffeine from natural green coffee extract. That's right, the Refreshers actually contain coffee. Green coffee extract is part of the Refreshers' base, which also includes other ingredients, such as natural flavors, citric acid, white grape juice concentrate, and more. In a 2012 press release announcing the line of beverages, Starbucks stated that the extract is made of 100% arabica beans and provides a "boost of natural energy." Since then, the chain has welcomed a variety of limited Refresher flavors, including the beloved Summer-Berry Refresher and the Spicy Lemonade Refresher. So, next time you need a little pick-me-up and are craving something light, consider swinging by your local Starbucks and ordering a Refresher.