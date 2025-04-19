The Ingredient That Makes Your Starbucks Refresher Caffeinated
You may be surprised to learn that Starbucks serves more than just coffee. Those who aren't fans of coffee's bold, sometimes bitter taste — which can be fixed with a dash of salt — have options, too. Among those options are Starbucks Refreshers. In its classic form, the beverage comes in three fruity flavors: Strawberry Acai, Mango Dragonfruit, and Blackberry Sage. The Refreshers contain approximately 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande size. The number may sound high, but it is only a fraction of the caffeine found in other Starbucks drinks. For instance, a Grande medium roast brewed coffee at the chain contains around 315 to 390 milligrams. The Refreshers offer a sweet taste and juicy mouthfeel compared to coffee's strong flavor and complex body — but how does the beverage get its caffeine?
Starbucks Refreshers get their caffeine from natural green coffee extract. That's right, the Refreshers actually contain coffee. Green coffee extract is part of the Refreshers' base, which also includes other ingredients, such as natural flavors, citric acid, white grape juice concentrate, and more. In a 2012 press release announcing the line of beverages, Starbucks stated that the extract is made of 100% arabica beans and provides a "boost of natural energy." Since then, the chain has welcomed a variety of limited Refresher flavors, including the beloved Summer-Berry Refresher and the Spicy Lemonade Refresher. So, next time you need a little pick-me-up and are craving something light, consider swinging by your local Starbucks and ordering a Refresher.
What is green coffee extract
Now, you may be thinking: "I don't like green tea, so I definitely won't like green coffee." However, green tea and green coffee are not the same. As their names suggest, green tea is derived from a tea plant while green coffee still comes from coffee trees. But what is green coffee? Simply put, green coffee beans are raw coffee beans. Let's break it down: Green coffee beans are raw seeds that come from coffee cherries. To get to the seed, the cherries are harvested from coffee trees. The outer layer — also known as the fruit — of the coffee bean is removed when processed, leaving the raw seed. The green coffee beans are then roasted to amp up their acidity, flavor, and other qualities.
Starbucks uses arabica green coffee beans, one of the two most popular coffee tree species. The coffee beans are often considered to be of higher quality than their counterpart, robusta, and they have a smoother taste. Arabica plants thrive at a higher elevation, and that elevation slows the plant's growth, giving it ample time to cultivate a complex flavor.
Green coffee does not taste like regular coffee despite sharing the same plant. It is known to have a grassy taste and smell, though that doesn't always come through in the flavor of the Refreshers. It also has a more thin mouthfeel. However, if you want to cut the taste, you can order a Refresher with lemonade or creamy coconut milk.