This Ingredient Is What Gives Starbucks Spicy Lemonade Refreshers Their Signature Kick
Starbucks Refreshers are one of the most popular non-coffee items that the chain has to offer. Although these drinks are still highly caffeinated (one of the many Starbucks secrets most customers don't know), many customers still reach for these drinks as an alternative option to regular coffee. Plus, Refreshers are so cool and relaxing during hot summer days, truly living up to their names.
Last spring, Starbucks introduced a line of Refreshers designed to be tropical and spicy. The drinks featured flavors like pineapple, dragonfruit, and strawberry, as well as one new ingredient: Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. This bright orange powder is what gave these Refreshers an extra kick.
Customers and baristas alike were excited to try this new ingredient. Many liked the added heat, although some did say the spice level might be too strong for the average Refreshers enjoyer. Even still, there were plenty of people eager to get a drink with extra spiciness. Going light on the ice proved to be a fun Starbucks ordering hack which maximized the heat in these drinks.
About the Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend
The Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend was introduced in April 2024. In addition to the three new Refreshers which included it, the blend was also used in a Spicy Cream Cold Foam drink. Although Starbucks didn't initially provide the ingredient list for the blend, it didn't take long for the recipe to find its way onto the internet. The Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend is a combination of paprika, chili powder, ancho chili powder, and cayenne pepper. The amount of powder in each drink could also be adjusted to make drinks more or less spicy, of course.
As for the taste, several people have described the Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend as more of a back of the throat tingling rather than a burning mouth feeling. Unfortunately, the drinks were limited edition, so the supply of the powder blend did eventually dry up. These spicy Refreshers have since been added to the list of discontinued Starbucks drinks. It's possible there's some powder leftover at some locations, but it's not available for additional orders.