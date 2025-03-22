This Ingredient Is What Gives Starbucks Spicy Lemonade Refreshers Their Signature Kick

Starbucks Refreshers are one of the most popular non-coffee items that the chain has to offer. Although these drinks are still highly caffeinated (one of the many Starbucks secrets most customers don't know), many customers still reach for these drinks as an alternative option to regular coffee. Plus, Refreshers are so cool and relaxing during hot summer days, truly living up to their names.

Last spring, Starbucks introduced a line of Refreshers designed to be tropical and spicy. The drinks featured flavors like pineapple, dragonfruit, and strawberry, as well as one new ingredient: Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. This bright orange powder is what gave these Refreshers an extra kick.

Customers and baristas alike were excited to try this new ingredient. Many liked the added heat, although some did say the spice level might be too strong for the average Refreshers enjoyer. Even still, there were plenty of people eager to get a drink with extra spiciness. Going light on the ice proved to be a fun Starbucks ordering hack which maximized the heat in these drinks.