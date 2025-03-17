Which Starbucks Drinks Have The Most Caffeine?

We're a caffeine-loving nation. And no matter your feelings and preference of coffee versus tea or black versus lattes, Starbucks has become a ubiquitous part of our shopping centers and towns the world over. You probably already have your go-to Starbies order, which offers an array of drinks and snacks for everyone — with oat and other alternative milks, vegan snacks, gluten-free items, and even kosher-friendly options.

But how do the drinks rank in terms of caffeine content, though? Maybe you're dragging and need the strongest energy boost you can order, or perhaps you're watching your caffeine content, for any number of reasons. Whatever the case, Starbucks' drink menu varies widely in terms of caffeine content, from completely decaffeinated coffee and teas as well as strong enough sips to give you a serious jolt.

The amount of caffeine in your drink is largely in your hands, depending on the size of the drink and how many extra shots you add, when applicable. In general though, the drinks at the tippy top of the caffeine scale include blonde roast style plain coffee, a caffè americano, or nitro cold brews — which have more than plain iced coffee or cold brew, as well as mixed shaken espresso drinks. All of these clock in above 220 milligrams of caffeine. For most healthy adults, the general guidance is to consume no more than 400 in a day, for reference.