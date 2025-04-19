How To Properly Freeze Dates For Later
Chewy, caramel-like dates, the ultimate choice for snacks and smoothies, are seeing a resurgence as an alternative, healthful snack and sweetener that's high in both soluble and insoluble fiber and antioxidants. For those seeking to extend the shelf life of nature's most delicious candy, or if you like to use frozen dates to thicken your post-workout smoothies, you'll be happy to know you can freeze dates for up to a year.
To freeze your dates, start by lining a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place clean, pitted dates on the paper, leaving a little bit of space between each date to keep them from sticking together and being a challenge to work with. Put the pan in the freezer for several hours until the dates are solidly frozen. Then place the frozen dates in labeled zip-top bags (squeezing out any excess air), vacuumed bags, or an airtight container, and return them to the freezer.
Defrosting frozen dates
For the best texture, let your frozen dates thaw slowly in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight rather than allowing them to sit out at room temperature. Even when frozen properly, the texture of thawed dates will be a bit squishier and softer than that of their fresh counterparts, but this shouldn't pose a problem, especially if you want to mix them in to overnight oats or blend them with salted butter for the ultimate savory-sweet toast spread — since they'll be broken up into pieces in these applications, texture won't be an issue.
Most pitted dates kept in their original packaging can last at room temperature, provided they are kept in a cool, dark place, for up to two months in your pantry and up to six months in the refrigerator. But if you want a solid store of dates for smoothies, chocolate peanut butter date bark, date and walnut bread, or homemade date syrup, freezing them is definitely the best way to go.