How To Properly Freeze Dates For Later

Chewy, caramel-like dates, the ultimate choice for snacks and smoothies, are seeing a resurgence as an alternative, healthful snack and sweetener that's high in both soluble and insoluble fiber and antioxidants. For those seeking to extend the shelf life of nature's most delicious candy, or if you like to use frozen dates to thicken your post-workout smoothies, you'll be happy to know you can freeze dates for up to a year.

To freeze your dates, start by lining a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place clean, pitted dates on the paper, leaving a little bit of space between each date to keep them from sticking together and being a challenge to work with. Put the pan in the freezer for several hours until the dates are solidly frozen. Then place the frozen dates in labeled zip-top bags (squeezing out any excess air), vacuumed bags, or an airtight container, and return them to the freezer.