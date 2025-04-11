Combine These 2 Ingredients For The Ultimate Savory-Sweet Toast Spread

In a morning toast rut? Hey, it happens to the best of us. There's only so many times you can have peanut butter on toast, even if it's a decadent homemade nut butter, before this most perfect toast topping starts to feel overdone. Lucky for you, date butter — a simple combination of salted butter and dates — is about to switch up your morning routine.

This pairing works so well because of the stark contrast between salty butter and the candy-like sweetness of dates. Butter is incredibly creamy and fatty, and that richness cuts right through the almost intense saccharinity of dates. While other sweet sources like honey or maple syrup may also achieve a similar flavor effect, they won't blend together in quite the same way that chopped dates and butter do which adds a whole new layer of texture depending on how chunky you leave the dates.

So to make this at home, start with good quality salted butter that's at room temperature for easier spreading and mixing. Life hack: If you've ever wondered why butter tastes better in restaurants, it's probably because they're keeping it at room temp. Then simply add in a handful of finely chopped Medjool dates (other varieties will work too, but Medjool tend to be softer ) and stir it all up to combine. When you spread a little spoon of this onto freshly toasted bread, the butter will melt slightly and the date chunks will add little pops of unexpected flavor in each bite you take.