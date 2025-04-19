Avoid Buying These Expensive Canned Peaches Ranked Worst In Our Taste Test
Peach season starts in May, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to enjoy this wonderful, juicy fruit. Canned peaches can provide a taste of luxury in the worst of times. From World War I to Vietnam, they have served citizens and soldiers alike. Canned peaches are a central part of nostalgic recipes handed down over generations, with canned peaches outshining fresh ones in some desserts. Through their accessibility and abundance in many parts of the U.S., some rather interesting canning practices have evolved in the form of spiced peaches.
Unfortunately, one of the biggest producers of spiced peaches is a total letdown. In our ranking of store-bought canned peaches, Amish Wedding Spiced Peach Halves scored the lowest. Although the ingredients are solid — peaches, sugar, water, and spices — there's was an overwhelming amount of cinnamon. The spices in the recipe aren't specified, and whatever was in there didn't bring out the best peach flavor. A 32-ounce jar costs around $14, which is pretty steep when you could get three 15-ounce cans of our second-place pick, Del Monte, for $6. We're not feeling too peachy about this one.
You can make better spiced peaches at home
If you didn't grow up with them, spiced peaches are an acquired taste. They're more popular in the South, where there's an abundance of peach trees in states such as South Carolina and Georgia. There are many methods for canning and seasoning peaches, and the key to great flavor lies in the preservation liquid.
A common trait among all of our top-ranked peaches was that they were preserved in a juice of some sort — a trait the Amish Wedding Spiced Peach Halves lacked. Water is neutral, and it doesn't accentuate flavor, causing the spices in this recipe to overwhelm at first bite. Powerhouses like nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves often make up the spiced peach blend. If just sugar and water make up the liquid solution, then these seasonings should be more sparse.
Preservation liquid with its own unique flavor tends to work better for both spiced and non-spiced peaches. Apple, pear, and grape juice bring that classic canned fruit cocktail flavor and silky mouthfeel. Peaches stored in these juices are refreshing and full of fruitiness. Liquor-infused fruits can elevate baked goods, and peaches preserved in high-ABV spirits like moonshine can last for a long time. Add honey and lemon juice, and you'll be left with a canned fruit you'll always keep in the pantry.