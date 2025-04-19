Avoid Buying These Expensive Canned Peaches Ranked Worst In Our Taste Test

Peach season starts in May, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to enjoy this wonderful, juicy fruit. Canned peaches can provide a taste of luxury in the worst of times. From World War I to Vietnam, they have served citizens and soldiers alike. Canned peaches are a central part of nostalgic recipes handed down over generations, with canned peaches outshining fresh ones in some desserts. Through their accessibility and abundance in many parts of the U.S., some rather interesting canning practices have evolved in the form of spiced peaches.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest producers of spiced peaches is a total letdown. In our ranking of store-bought canned peaches, Amish Wedding Spiced Peach Halves scored the lowest. Although the ingredients are solid — peaches, sugar, water, and spices — there's was an overwhelming amount of cinnamon. The spices in the recipe aren't specified, and whatever was in there didn't bring out the best peach flavor. A 32-ounce jar costs around $14, which is pretty steep when you could get three 15-ounce cans of our second-place pick, Del Monte, for $6. We're not feeling too peachy about this one.