Is Cottage Cheese Fermented?

Cottage cheese may not seem like a complex topic. What is there to learn about the clumpy stuff sold in a plastic bin just next to the sour cream? Well, a lot, actually. Despite its fresh, mild, and creamy taste, cottage cheese is actually quite a complex food. In recent years, cottage cheese has gotten somewhat of a cultural reevaluation, being brought into the spotlight with magazines touting its many nutritional benefits, from its high amount of protein to probiotic content.

Now you might be thinking, what probiotic content? After all, cottage cheese isn't well known for being fermented. It is distinct from, say, a kefir or Greek yogurt, which both have a tangy taste and probiotic content thanks to being fermented. There are many different brands of cottage cheese, and some are actually fermented; these are often labeled as "cultured". Now, not every cottage cheese contains live cultures. Some are made similarly to other fresh cheeses, such as mozzarella (which can be made with just two ingredients at home), using an acid to form milk curds. Both fermented and unfermented cottage cheese can be found at the grocery store, but there are some differences to keep in mind if you're looking to pick between the two.