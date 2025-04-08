Give Your Mimosa A Vacation Vibe By Simply Swapping Your Fruit Juice

Pineapple is a widespread ingredient in mixology and for good reason. It contributes with its bright, acidic fruitiness to drinks like the Jungle Bird and the Painkiller (where it's also similarly mixed with orange juice). As such, swapping orange juice with pineapple is a simple but powerful way to redefine a mimosa.

Plus, this take on the cocktail makes a terrific canvas for more complex creations. You could add some orange liqueur or coconut rum to amp up the boozy complexity, turning the drink into a tipsier beverage fit for a vacation. And if you're after a tad more sweetness, some grenadine syrup beautifully melds into the mix. In keeping with the tropical theme, blending in mango juice with pineapple will lend an even fruiter mimosa.

Of course, the mimosa isn't only about the fruit juice; you'll also want to note the best champagne for mimosas. Considering you'll be mixing it with punchy tropical flavors, there's no need to spend extra on a top-shelf bottle. A simple Prosecco or other sparkling wine will do; just make sure there's enough carbonation to uphold the drink build. Start with the classic ratio of equal parts wine to juice and adjust to your desired palate from there. Once the recipe clicks, you can batch the drink. Just make sure you know how many champagne bottles you'll need for multiple mimosas.