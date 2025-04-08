Give Your Mimosa A Vacation Vibe By Simply Swapping Your Fruit Juice
Few drinks offer casual, buzzy, daytime fun quite like a mimosa. With a history that firmly positions mimosa as a go-to brunch cocktail, the tipple is designed to be an easy, low-alcohol sipper. And while the pairing of champagne and freshly squeezed orange juice nails the flavor palate and fits into the context of breakfast, the formula is malleable to other options. For instance, you can give your mimosa a vacation-worthy makeover by switching the juice from orange to a tropical fruit.
Pineapple is the perfect candidate; its tangy, sweet flavor adds a more tropical dimension to the drink. The cocktail was even featured in Season 2 of "The White Lotus," so you know it's a drink fit for luxurious poolside sipping. Like with oranges, it's best to juice fresh to achieve the brightest taste. You can even blend a few pineapple pieces along with the juice for a slightly thicker texture, giving your tropical mimosa a foamy top. Or, consider mixing orange and pineapple fruit juices together to craft a version with a more complex flavor profile. It's a drink that's easy to make and will transport you to a sandy beach under the summer sun — a big pay off for the simple swap.
Replace orange juice with pineapple in a mimosa
Pineapple is a widespread ingredient in mixology and for good reason. It contributes with its bright, acidic fruitiness to drinks like the Jungle Bird and the Painkiller (where it's also similarly mixed with orange juice). As such, swapping orange juice with pineapple is a simple but powerful way to redefine a mimosa.
Plus, this take on the cocktail makes a terrific canvas for more complex creations. You could add some orange liqueur or coconut rum to amp up the boozy complexity, turning the drink into a tipsier beverage fit for a vacation. And if you're after a tad more sweetness, some grenadine syrup beautifully melds into the mix. In keeping with the tropical theme, blending in mango juice with pineapple will lend an even fruiter mimosa.
Of course, the mimosa isn't only about the fruit juice; you'll also want to note the best champagne for mimosas. Considering you'll be mixing it with punchy tropical flavors, there's no need to spend extra on a top-shelf bottle. A simple Prosecco or other sparkling wine will do; just make sure there's enough carbonation to uphold the drink build. Start with the classic ratio of equal parts wine to juice and adjust to your desired palate from there. Once the recipe clicks, you can batch the drink. Just make sure you know how many champagne bottles you'll need for multiple mimosas.