Can You Order Bread A La Carte At Subway?
Perhaps the only thing more famous than Subway's extensive list of sandwiches (which we ranked) is the chain's bread itself. The daily baked breads are iconic in their own right and come in special flavors, like the delicious Italian Parmesan Oregano. The bread has become so well-liked that some customers have tried to order the bread just by itself.
While you're more than welcome to try to order just the bread at Subway, you likely won't get this order fulfilled. At least, you're not supposed to be able to. Since there's no actual price for just the bread itself, it isn't technically an item you can order, and employees are not supposed to let you purchase it.
Still, some Subway employees have taken pity and made things work for the occasional customer. For example, one commenter on Reddit recalled a time when a Subway employee simply charged a customer for a loaf of bread by using the add-on fee for gluten-free bread. However, the number of times this has happened is too inconsistent for it to actually work as an ordering hack at Subway. You can hack extra toppings onto your Subway sandwich by asking for a different cut of bread, but you cannot hack a toppingless sandwich by asking for bread only.
Getting Subway bread in other ways
If you're dead set on getting a loaf of Subway bread by itself, you can always ask and see what happens. The customers who claim on TikTok to have gotten away with it have cited getting an entire loaf of bread for just $1. Other customers on Reddit have mentioned getting a loaf of bread for $3. Customers who have successfully ordered the bread seem to have done so in person, as there are no accounts of anyone successfully ordering just a loaf of bread online or on Subway's app.
The reason for the price fluctuations is that since employees are not supposed to sell the bread, they are coming up with different prices to charge customers. These unique allocations are also based on location; some employees have said their managers will allow it, provided the item is rung up as a substitution of some kind, while others have refused. Even employees who have sold the bread by itself say it isn't worth it, as some places will charge customers for more than the bread is worth.
That said, if you want Subway bread, you can get pretty close by buying alternatives at the grocery store. Several have suggested the Italian-style metro rolls at Aldi as a good alternative to Subway's Italian bread, as well as Aldi's 7-grain metro rolls as an alternative to Subway's 9-grain bread. Others have suggested getting an onion pumpernickel loaf and hollowing it out slightly to mimic the Italian herbs and cheese bread from Subway. You'll likely have a better outcome this way, too.