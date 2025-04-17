Can You Order Bread A La Carte At Subway?

Perhaps the only thing more famous than Subway's extensive list of sandwiches (which we ranked) is the chain's bread itself. The daily baked breads are iconic in their own right and come in special flavors, like the delicious Italian Parmesan Oregano. The bread has become so well-liked that some customers have tried to order the bread just by itself.

While you're more than welcome to try to order just the bread at Subway, you likely won't get this order fulfilled. At least, you're not supposed to be able to. Since there's no actual price for just the bread itself, it isn't technically an item you can order, and employees are not supposed to let you purchase it.

Still, some Subway employees have taken pity and made things work for the occasional customer. For example, one commenter on Reddit recalled a time when a Subway employee simply charged a customer for a loaf of bread by using the add-on fee for gluten-free bread. However, the number of times this has happened is too inconsistent for it to actually work as an ordering hack at Subway. You can hack extra toppings onto your Subway sandwich by asking for a different cut of bread, but you cannot hack a toppingless sandwich by asking for bread only.