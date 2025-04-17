The Only Size Pan You Should Be Using For Lasagna, According To Michael Symon's Mom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lasagna can make any occasion feel special, and part of the fun is putting the layered Italian classic together. The delicate tiers of flat pasta, hearty sauce, creamy béchamel, and gooey cheese, all topped by those delicious crispy charred bits, is a thing of beauty, and many cooks, both professional and home, have their own way of making the dish. However, for all the modifications and culinary tricks it is subject to, there is one golden rule for every lasagna — it shouldn't fall apart. Expert advice on making lasagna hold its shape says to add only a single ingredient in each layer, alternating between cheese and sauce. Even more crucial is to use a baking pan that is the right size, and for that, we look to chef Michael Symon's mother.

The "Iron Chef" contestant and bestselling cookbook author has fond memories of his mother's cooking, and his restaurant, Angeline, is inspired by her style of Italian comfort food. One of chef Symon's signature dishes is Mom's Lasagna — a hearty, generously layered classic that is easy enough to recreate at home. Chef Symon told Food & Wine, that like his mother, he recommends using the classic 9x13-inch pan for lasagna, pointing out that a larger pan risks spreading the layers too thin. This is even more relevant when you want to make a smaller serving of lasagna since it may just not reach all the sides of a larger baking dish, which is essential for holding the lasagna together. A smaller dish that's deep enough to accommodate several layers is more versatile and can be used to make small or large lasagna servings.