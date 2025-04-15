The Spicy Ingredient You Should Be Using To Season Fresh Tuna

Harissa could be your next secret to grilling tuna steaks like a pro. It adds its own flavors to the fish, but the paste also helps create a crust by holding together spices and herbs on the top of the tuna, like coriander, cumin, caraway seeds, crushed black pepper, sesame seeds, or crushed nuts like pistachios. You can check out our tuna steak seasoning techniques for tips on creating that thick crust on your fish steaks.

Harissa doesn't just go well with whole tuna steaks; it adds a delicious, smoky kick to the fish any way you eat it. The combination is great in a sandwich, especially if you shred the tuna and then add some kalamata olives, thinly sliced tomato, hard-boiled egg, a little mayo, and some onion. Harissa tuna is also great in a light stew alongside new potatoes and fresh tomatoes. Add it to bowtie pasta for an easy and beautiful smoky, zesty, and spicy tuna salad, or go big with a harissa and tuna casserole with layers of potato, aromatics, tuna, harissa, olives, eggs, and tomatoes cooked in a baking pan.

However you choose to serve harissa-spiced tuna, don't forget to prep yourself or your guests with an appetizer or two. Stick to the theme with spicy tuna wontons — created by spooning some cubed and spiced raw tuna on top of wontons, with a dollop of mayo-harissa-lime sauce.