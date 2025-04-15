The Overlooked Role Water Minerality Plays In Your Coffee's Flavor

If you're unhappy with the taste of your home-brewed coffee, you'll probably look for a new bean supplier. However, there could be another culprit: your water and specifically, how many minerals are in it. If you've ever heard the terms "hard water" or "soft water," this is what we're talking about. Hard water has lots of minerals dissolved in it (typically calcium and magnesium), while soft water has relatively few.

Hard water tends to be the bigger problem when you're brewing coffee. For one, those minerals can build up inside coffee machines, so you'll need to descale your machine more often to prevent problems. Hard water also impacts the taste, potentially making your coffee more bitter (if it's high in magnesium) or astringent if it's high in calcium. (Side note: Hard water can also impact the taste and texture of food when used for cooking.)

With soft water, you won't have problems with your machine, but the coffee can be more acidic or even sour in taste, which means a little hardness is ideal. Coffee experts have varying opinions about the "best" water hardness for coffee, but around 150 ppm (parts per million) of minerals makes for a great tasting cup of joe — if you can determine the exact minerality of the water you're using. (Bottled water should note it on the label.) Aim a bit lower if you're making filter coffee. Because filter coffee uses more water, those minerals will have a bigger impact.