How Hard Water Can Impact The Quality Of Your Cooking

Some bakeries and pizzerias claim to import the water they use, citing that the levels of certain minerals truly affect the dough. In fact, a company called The New York WaterMaker supplies water machines to these types of businesses to mimic the tap water from New York, which is said to be one of the best for baking, particularly in making bagels. If some professional bakers take water so seriously, should the average home chef be concerned about how the tap water is affecting their cooking and baking?

To understand, you'll first need to know that water is generally divided into two categories: hard and soft. You may have heard of this differentiation in terms of hair care — soft water is always touted as being better to shower in because it doesn't contain high levels of minerals that can be damaging to hair. Hard water contains high levels of calcium and magnesium, while soft water is free of these salts. The tap water coming out of your faucet — if it doesn't have a filter — is likely hard water, as 85% of American homes have this naturally, while New York tap water is mostly soft water.

So, when it comes to cooking, can hard water cause problems? Yes and no. Know that hard water is safe to drink and cook with, so it's not a matter of health at stake here. However, the salts present in hard water can affect the flavor and texture of some cooked foods.