What's The Best Way To Clean A Drip Coffee Maker?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
That morning caffeine hits differently when it comes from a drip coffee maker, especially when it's sparkling clean. It might not be the strongest coffee on the planet (for that, try the ristretto brewing method), but it is predictable and strong enough to kick-start the day. However, in order to get the best cup of joe from your drip coffee maker, you should do more than just empty out the used grounds.
Deep clean and descale your drip coffee machine every once in a while, and you'll see a difference in your morning coffee. Develop a routine, and you may not even feel the need to add your favorite brand of creamer anymore.
The most effective way to clean your drip coffee maker is with commercial coffee machine cleaning products, like Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner. These companies make EPA-certified tablets that descale your machine, remove mineral buildup, and wash away any mold or bacteria, thanks to pH adjusters like sodium bisulfate. Just pop a tablet into your machine and run it through a full cycle. And while commercial cleaners are the most effective at blasting away buildup, there are other ways to keep your machine clean using ingredients you probably already have around the house — things like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice.
How to keep your drip coffee machine sparkling clean
There are alternatives to commercial products for cleaning your machine, no matter what brand of drip coffee maker you have (customers seem to love the machines from Ninja and Mr. Coffee). A 50/50 solution of water and vinegar is the next best solution to powerful commercial cleaners; it's great for dissolving calcium buildup and doesn't leave any lingering flavors. Run the vinegar water through a cycle on your machine and then put a couple of rounds of pure water through the coffee maker to ensure all the vinegar gets washed out.
You can also clean your drip coffee maker with baking soda dissolved in water put through the full brewing cycle, which has the added benefit of cleaning mineral deposits and oil buildup from the inside of the machine. You can even make a paste out of baking soda and lemon juice to clean the outside of the machine.
Of course, you'll want to thoroughly wash all of the removable components of your drip coffee maker as well, wiping down the surface and cleaning the basket. Be sure to let everything dry before you reassemble your coffee machine. Deep clean your machine once a month to prevent buildup of minerals and oils, and you're practically guaranteed to get a pure cup of coffee every time.