What's The Best Way To Clean A Drip Coffee Maker?

That morning caffeine hits differently when it comes from a drip coffee maker, especially when it's sparkling clean. It might not be the strongest coffee on the planet (for that, try the ristretto brewing method), but it is predictable and strong enough to kick-start the day. However, in order to get the best cup of joe from your drip coffee maker, you should do more than just empty out the used grounds.

Deep clean and descale your drip coffee machine every once in a while, and you'll see a difference in your morning coffee. Develop a routine, and you may not even feel the need to add your favorite brand of creamer anymore.

The most effective way to clean your drip coffee maker is with commercial coffee machine cleaning products, like Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner. These companies make EPA-certified tablets that descale your machine, remove mineral buildup, and wash away any mold or bacteria, thanks to pH adjusters like sodium bisulfate. Just pop a tablet into your machine and run it through a full cycle. And while commercial cleaners are the most effective at blasting away buildup, there are other ways to keep your machine clean using ingredients you probably already have around the house — things like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice.