How To Cut Fennel Bulbs For Salads And Roasting

If you're a big fan of bright, fresh flavors and you're not using fennel, you're missing out. This sweet, crunchy member of the carrot family loves mild climates and light, loamy soils, growing wild throughout the Mediterranean, and is popular in the United States, as well. Though most parts of the plant are edible, it's usually considered a root vegetable, as the white, fleshy bulb is the part usually featured in recipes. It's also one of several veggies most frequently cut incorrectly.

Beautiful when sliced, the whole bulb's asymmetrical shape can be confusing if you're cutting it for the first time — but not to worry, it's not as complicated as it seems. Whole fennel bulbs are shaped a bit like a sailing boat, with a curved bottom and stalks protruding from a flatter top. The stalks end in feathery fronds and sometimes flowers, all of which have tasty culinary uses. After washing, chop away the stalks close to the bulb, setting them aside to use in stock and saving the fronds for salads.

Next, you'll notice that the bulb is formed of overlapping layers, similar to an onion. The outermost layer will likely be a dingy white with a few gouges and smudges of dirt. You can either remove these outer layers entirely or use a veggie peeler to strip away the dirty parts, which preserves a little more of the bulb. Either way, you now have a cream-colored bulb of fennel prepped and ready to be sliced, shaved, or chopped.