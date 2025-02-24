The Little-Known Herb That Deserves A Spot In Your Spice Rack
There are dozens upon dozens of different herbs and spices out there, but it can still be all too easy to reach for the same rosemary, black pepper, and garlic salt again and again. The basic seasonings you may use in your daily cooking are undoubtedly vital to any kitchen, but if you've grown bored of eating the same flavors, it's time to introduce some new ingredients into your spice cabinet. For a unique, tasty, underrated herb, look no further than summer savory.
Summer savory is a type of savory herb. It is a small, skinny plant that originated in the Mediterranean. It's related to mint and shares a few flavor notes with it, as well as hints of thyme and marjoram. Summer savory is spicy, but the taste is not overpowering. This delicate herb is a part of herbes de Provence, a spice blend that is one of the keys to French cooking. Savory is a popular herb throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Atlantic Canada, but it has not really caught on in the United States. One reason summer savory is so underrated is that it's hard to find at normal grocery stores. Luckily, you can order Savory Spice Summer Savory Seasoning from Amazon.
Summer savory adds brightness and spice
The spicy notes of summer savory deliciously brighten dishes that could otherwise be too heavy, like hearty stuffing or lentil soup. Given its Mediterranean origins, summer savory also pairs well with other seasonings from the region and is the perfect addition to recipes like pasta or spice blends like za'atar.
Since you can also bake with fresh herbs, try it out in breads or other savory baked goods. When browsing for fresh or dried summer savory, be sure not to accidentally pick up its sister variety, winter savory. Winter savory is similar to summer savory but with heavier flavors of pine or peppercorn, making it great for warming up cozy wintertime marinades and meat dishes. However, it's no replacement for the exciting, sweeter spice of summer savory.
Perhaps the most efficient way to start cooking with summer savory is to simply swap it in for similar herbs like thyme, marjoram, or other Mediterranean seasonings. The unique minty, sweet heat of the summer savory is sure to make an impression. To start experimenting with this humble herb, add it to some freshly sliced tomatoes so you can focus on the one-of-a-kind, savory flavor.