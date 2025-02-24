The Little-Known Herb That Deserves A Spot In Your Spice Rack

There are dozens upon dozens of different herbs and spices out there, but it can still be all too easy to reach for the same rosemary, black pepper, and garlic salt again and again. The basic seasonings you may use in your daily cooking are undoubtedly vital to any kitchen, but if you've grown bored of eating the same flavors, it's time to introduce some new ingredients into your spice cabinet. For a unique, tasty, underrated herb, look no further than summer savory.

Summer savory is a type of savory herb. It is a small, skinny plant that originated in the Mediterranean. It's related to mint and shares a few flavor notes with it, as well as hints of thyme and marjoram. Summer savory is spicy, but the taste is not overpowering. This delicate herb is a part of herbes de Provence, a spice blend that is one of the keys to French cooking. Savory is a popular herb throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Atlantic Canada, but it has not really caught on in the United States. One reason summer savory is so underrated is that it's hard to find at normal grocery stores. Luckily, you can order Savory Spice Summer Savory Seasoning from Amazon.