McDonald's Fries In This Country Have Way Fewer Ingredients Than In The US

The famous french fries from McDonald's require little, if any, introduction. These renowned and eminently snackable little guys are cherished wherever you can find a McDonald's, and often rack at or near the top of best fast food french fries lists. But, even though they're a famous dish at this point, there's a lot more variation when you look at McDonald's fries around the world. That variation even comes down to what ingredients — and how many — are used in making them in the first place.

There's a pretty stark difference when you compare McDonald's fries from the United States to those from across the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom. McDonald's fries from the U.S. have more ingredients than you might expect, topping out at nine individual ingredients once you break down the catch-all "vegetable oil" to its respective parts. Considering the fact that french fries, on their surface, might only require a few scant ingredients — potatoes and the oil to cook them in — nine is quite a lot. In the United Kingdom, meanwhile, the ingredient list is closer to expectations with only three ingredients used in their composition (though a fourth, salt, is added during the cooking process). How did it come to pass that the U.K.'s version of McDonald's fries use only a third of the ingredients found in the American version? There are a couple of factors at play.