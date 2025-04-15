Never Skip This Important Step When Smoking Brisket

Smoking brisket takes serious commitment. From selecting the right cut and seasoning the meat to setting up your smoker and knowing how long to smoke, the process demands hours and patience. Consequently, it's completely fair to strive to optimize the preparation.

Let's say you have a large frozen brisket on hand. Perhaps you bought one at Costco at a good price and stashed it away for later. It can be tempting to skip the hours-long thawing process and throw the beef straight into the smoker. However, taking the important defrosting step is crucial not just for flavor and texture but also food safety.

Smoking frozen meats can allow dangerous bacteria to proliferate. The cooler temperatures employed in a smoker won't cook frozen brisket quickly enough, exposing the meat to risky conditions. You wouldn't leave a brisket on the countertop for an extended time! Smoking frozen brisket places the beef in a similar dangerous temperature range. So, take the extra time to thaw your brisket and enjoy it without fear.