The Only Tool You Need For Perfect Funnel Cakes Every Time (Hint, It's Not A Funnel)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Funnel cake is the ultimate carnival food. This treat is traditionally made from pouring sweetened batter into a pan of frying oil through a funnel. The batter is usually poured in a web or spiral pattern that creates the signature funnel cake look. But if you want to make this sweet snack at home, you don't need a funnel at all — just pour the batter into a squirt or squeeze bottle, then gently squeeze it into the frying oil. To make things even more simple, the easiest way to achieve carnival-worthy funnel cake at home is to use store-bought pancake mix.
Using a squeeze bottle instead of a typical funnel makes the process much easier and more streamlined, especially if you're a beginner; the bottle offers more control while you get the hang of pouring the batter in a pattern. Look for a squeeze bottle with an automatic stop, so the batter doesn't dribble out accidentally, and buy a wide enough style that keeps your hand comfortable since it can take a few minutes — and a bit of a hand workout — to squeeze the batter into a full funnel cake.
Use the right squeeze bottle for the easiest funnel cake
The funnel cake lines should be fairly thin, but the squeeze bottle opening needs to be wide enough that a thicker batter doesn't struggle to get through. The OXO Good Grips Chef's Squeeze Bottle Set comes with one thin tip and one thick tip, so you can gauge which one to use based on your batter thickness and preference. If you want even thicker lines for your funnel cake, consider a pancake dispenser that squeezes a little more out at a time, such as the Whiskware Pancake Bottle. You can get multiple uses out of this type of squeeze bottle, too, including using the dispenser for Jell-O shots.
For the best results, make sure your funnel cake batter is free of lumps; otherwise, they could potentially get stuck in the narrow part of the bottle. To avoid this, don't over-mix the batter; just mix it well enough for the ingredients to combine, then let the batter rest for about 15 minutes. As the gluten relaxes during this resting period, those flour lumps should disintegrate without having to mix any more. If you love funnel cake but haven't mastered the spiral pattern, you can also enjoy a playful take on the popular fair food by simply making funnel cake French fries.