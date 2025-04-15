The Only Tool You Need For Perfect Funnel Cakes Every Time (Hint, It's Not A Funnel)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Funnel cake is the ultimate carnival food. This treat is traditionally made from pouring sweetened batter into a pan of frying oil through a funnel. The batter is usually poured in a web or spiral pattern that creates the signature funnel cake look. But if you want to make this sweet snack at home, you don't need a funnel at all — just pour the batter into a squirt or squeeze bottle, then gently squeeze it into the frying oil. To make things even more simple, the easiest way to achieve carnival-worthy funnel cake at home is to use store-bought pancake mix.

Using a squeeze bottle instead of a typical funnel makes the process much easier and more streamlined, especially if you're a beginner; the bottle offers more control while you get the hang of pouring the batter in a pattern. Look for a squeeze bottle with an automatic stop, so the batter doesn't dribble out accidentally, and buy a wide enough style that keeps your hand comfortable since it can take a few minutes — and a bit of a hand workout — to squeeze the batter into a full funnel cake.