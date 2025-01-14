The Kitchen Hack That'll Keep Ice Cream Cold When You're Traveling

You are on your way to a gathering where there will be an array of homemade sweet treats like the iconic American staple apple pie and delicious spice cake. But before you head over, you are asked to bring a tub of vanilla ice cream. How do you do so without arriving with a container of melted ice cream soup? This can be a problem, especially if you are traveling in the winter season with the heat on high. Or even worse, the scenario could be happening during summer, when everybody is relying on you for a cooldown snack. No need to fear, there is a foolproof way to transport ice cream without worrying about it melting at a high rate. To do so, all you need is some bubble wrap.

Now, it is understandable that not many people have bubble wrap lying around their homes. They likely toss out their bubble wrap after one use as it is not regularly needed. With this hack in mind, you can start saving your bubble wrap from your deliveries or even go to a local office supply store and buy a roll for safe keeping. Bubble wrap can last for a few years, as long as you resist popping all the bubbles. When it comes to transporting the ice cream, wrap the ice cream container in bubble wrap for a quick fix. The bubble wrap will work as an insulator to keep the cold air from escaping and reduce heat flow.