Why You'll Never Have A Kebab In Venice, Italy

If you're feeling peckish while exploring a European city, there's a wide variety of options to satisfy. While a quick and casual bite can be found at familiar American fast food chains or a local street food specialty, an especially ubiquitous option is a kebab joint. These independently run businesses appear throughout the continent, offering a consistently convenient yet tasty meal. A fixture of neighborhoods, some operations even blend with local tastes, innovating new dishes like a kebab-topped pizza in Sweden.

Yet bolstered by their success, kebabs have also caused some controversy in Europe. Some feel guarded regarding the dish's foreign origins, a stance furthered by the fact many kebab shops are operated by immigrants. In 2009, an Italian town in Tuscany even took legal action, eliminating new licenses for foreign-operated restaurants in the city center. Soon, more locations in Italy followed suit; Verona, Tuscany, and in 2017, Venice.

The tourist hotspot didn't single out kebabs — all other takeaway foods except for gelato were included in the legislation. In fact, local press even specifically mentioned the law didn't come out of distaste for kebabs, but rather an effort to uphold local cuisine. Long plagued by overtourism, Venetians felt a sentiment of under-appreciation for local culture. Venice and other Italian cities are some of the best food destinations around, so you'll still find a delicious meal — but it won't be a Venetian kebab.