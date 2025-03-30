The Classic Swedish Pizza Topping We Need In America ASAP

Pizza has become something of a global dish, with regional variations and specialties popping up from New Haven to Tokyo, then gaining popularity with a much wider audience. From the ingredients that make Michigan's Detroit-style pizza so distinctive, to the fantastic Indian Pizzas starting to make waves across the U.S., America is fertile ground for inventive pizza toppings. So why is it so darn hard to get a Swedish kebab pizza here? And how do we change the situation?

If you're not familiar with Swedish kebab pizza, don't feel bad. While it's popular among casual diners in Stockholm, it's received somewhat sporadic attention outside of the country. Most commonly found in pizza joints run by Swedes of Middle Eastern heritage, it is exactly what it sounds like: a pizza topped with kebab meat (usually lamb or beef) and the fixings and sauces commonly associated with gyros or kebab platters, like lettuce and yogurt sauce. If that doesn't sound immediately delicious (it should), remember Gen Z has re-discovered dipping pizza in ranch dressing (or drizzling it on top), and people are going nuts for that. Maybe, like New York and Chicago styles, it could become one of the standard types of pizzas we want to make.