What Is The Best Steak At Texas Roadhouse?
You have to bring your appetite for a night out at Texas Roadhouse with its big portions, crafty cocktails, and heaping piles of honey cinnamon butter bread. You can smell the bread walking into the joint, the warm, spicy tones that mix with roasting meat and fire. But the bread isn't the reason you go to Texas Roadhouse, right? Most of us go to Texas Roadhouse for a steak. It is, after all, a steakhouse — one that serves USDA certified beef in a variety of cuts. Each cut is cooked to your specifications, and with all the offerings at the Roadhouse, there's a steak for every steak-lover. Some say the steaks at this restaurant are so good that they'll convert people who aren't that interested in steak — Texas Roadhouse was even named America's most beloved sit-down restaurant chain in 2023.
There's a steak for everyone at the Texas Roadhouse, but the most popular, the number one seller at the restaurant is the 6-ounce sirloin. Tender, flavorful, hand-cut, and flame-cooked, the 6-ounce sirloin is filling and still leaves a little room for some of that famous bread. The steak itself stacks up to about 250 calories with 6 grams of fat and you get side dishes as well; choose two from a list of about 12, including whole baked potato, steak fries, and grilled vegetables.
You can find a steak to fit every preference at Texas Roadhouse
If you want a similar sized steak that's a little more tender and feels a little more bougie, order the 6-oz filet mignon (it comes in an 8-ounce version, too). If you love beef tenderloin, go for the Dallas Filet, billed as the "most tender," melt-in-your mouth steak on the menu. For a little more meat, order the Filet Medallions, 9 total ounces of steak in three big pieces to enjoy.
There are plenty of options for those who like a little something extra on their steak, or enjoy their steak chopped up into bite-sized portions. Check out the steak kabobs for a few sticks of marinated meat sandwiched between roasted veggies like bell peppers and onion. Road Kill is another style of steak for the more adventurous diner: a chop steak that looks more like a hamburger, covered in jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and sautéed onion.
Some of the best things on the menu at Texas Roadhouse (aside from the prime steaks) are their appetizers and sides; like the cup of fresh, mixed vegetables or the baked potato piled high with whipped butter. Order an appetizer while you wait for the best steak in the house to arrive and see for yourself. We suggest you skip the Roadhouse shrimp appetizer and get one of the best appetizers at Texas Roadhouse, like the cheesy Rattlesnake Bites.