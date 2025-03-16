What Is The Best Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

You have to bring your appetite for a night out at Texas Roadhouse with its big portions, crafty cocktails, and heaping piles of honey cinnamon butter bread. You can smell the bread walking into the joint, the warm, spicy tones that mix with roasting meat and fire. But the bread isn't the reason you go to Texas Roadhouse, right? Most of us go to Texas Roadhouse for a steak. It is, after all, a steakhouse — one that serves USDA certified beef in a variety of cuts. Each cut is cooked to your specifications, and with all the offerings at the Roadhouse, there's a steak for every steak-lover. Some say the steaks at this restaurant are so good that they'll convert people who aren't that interested in steak — Texas Roadhouse was even named America's most beloved sit-down restaurant chain in 2023.

There's a steak for everyone at the Texas Roadhouse, but the most popular, the number one seller at the restaurant is the 6-ounce sirloin. Tender, flavorful, hand-cut, and flame-cooked, the 6-ounce sirloin is filling and still leaves a little room for some of that famous bread. The steak itself stacks up to about 250 calories with 6 grams of fat and you get side dishes as well; choose two from a list of about 12, including whole baked potato, steak fries, and grilled vegetables.