The Store-Bought Iced Coffee You Should Keep Out Of Your Cart

Iced coffee is a refreshing and tasty choice for those seeking a morning caffeine boost or afternoon pick-me-up, regardless of which season it is. For all its popularity, it's no surprise that a bunch of pre-brewed, bottled iced coffee brands have cropped up in recent years. Usually available for purchase at many grocery stores, there's no doubt you've seen several different brands on your local market's shelves. With so many options out there, is there any brand that you should avoid when you want to get started?

Advertisement

Chowhound's own Alexander Roberts sat down and ranked popular store-bought iced coffees to get an answer. And while you can laud the likes of Grady's for being the absolute best bottled iced coffee, the same sadly cannot be said for Stok cold brew coffee. While Roberts states that Stok was the most affordable option, that's unfortunately the end of the "positives" list. It rounded out the bottom of his list based primarily on its flavor attributes, described as "cloudy" and not as smooth as he had wanted.

There's the upside that Stok makes so many differently-flavored cold brew beverages, but as far as the brand's unsweetened coffee is concerned, it left Roberts wanting milk to add milk simply to boost its underwhelming flavor profile. When it comes to grabbing a punchy iced coffee, this is one brand that you probably shouldn't reach for.

Advertisement