Alton Brown's Ideal Bologna Sandwich Is Both Hot And Cold

Bologna is an unusual type of meat: it's heavily processed sausage that may include a mixture of pork, beef, and chicken. Still, bologna sandwiches have become a lunchtime staple, and there are plenty of ways to mess around with them. Plus, just like most other foods at this point, celebrity chef Alton Brown has offered some thoughts on how to spice them up. Oddly enough, it involves using hot and cold bologna at the same time, in a single sandwich.

Back in 2021, Brown started a series on his YouTube channel called QQ, or "Quarantine Quitchen," where he gave his usual food advice from the confines of his house. On a YouTube livestream from 2022 titled "QQ: LIVE," Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram briefly addressed the topic of bologna on deli sandwiches. Specifically, they talked about whether bologna slices should be served as a cold cut or deep-fried, the latter being the Southern way to elevate your bologna sandwich. Brown made a confession — or at least, he claimed this was something he had never told his wife before. He said he likes hot and cold bologna on his sandwiches at the same time. He likes to add one cold slice and then pan fry another bologna slice, and add them to the same sandwich for the best of both worlds.