The Safety Tips You Need To Know Before Boiling Frozen Chicken

Completely submerge your frozen chicken in a pot and turn the flame on high. Once brought to a boil, you can reduce to a simmer. When working with the preferred dark meat — legs and thighs — you'll want to get the internal temperature to around 185 degrees Fahrenheit to be sure it's at maximum flavor. (And from a safety perspective, make sure it reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.) It should take about 90 minutes, and you'll need to skim some of the frothy foam off of the top of the water. Boiling frozen legs and thighs will actually produce a richer broth. It works great for chicken soup because you can boil it with celery, onions, carrots, or any veg. Once cooked, simply shred the chicken and you have a full soup. (Or use in any recipe, but shredded is probably the way to go.) Other spices and aromatics will add more flavor, like garlic, rosemary, thyme, black peppercorns, even ginger.

While you can boil a whole frozen chicken or breast meat, it may be tougher to regulate the temperature, and you're likely to end up with tougher meat. Boiling frozen white meat denatures the protein too quickly and will be more difficult to arrive at 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which is where you want to be for tender white meat. For frozen chicken breasts, an instant pot is the best method because it can easily hold a steady temperature. That said, it's perfectly safe to boil frozen chicken breasts on the stovetop, you just need to be sure they're at 165 degrees Fahrenheit or above. And, depending on how you're using the meat, shredded in tacos, soup, or a chicken salad, the results can still be more than acceptable.