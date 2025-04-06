One Simple Trick Prevents Your Frozen Chicken Breasts From Becoming Dry In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's generally recommended to thaw frozen chicken before cooking to ensure it cooks through evenly. However, we've all been there, standing in front of the fridge pondering what we can scrounge up for dinner since we forgot to take the meat out of the freezer. The good news is, while thawing might be preferred, the USDA confirms that it's perfectly fine and safe to cook meat and poultry from frozen. The downside is, it takes significantly longer to cook frozen meat (about one and a half times longer) than it takes to cook defrosted meat. Luckily, when it comes to baking chicken breasts — which easily dry out in the oven — there is a simple hack for making sure they stay juicy: just add sauce.

Coating the chicken in a flavorful sauce will not only produce a tasty result but will add much-needed moisture to the bird, keeping it tender and juicy as it bakes in the dry heat of the oven. An ideal sauce or marinade to brush on your chicken includes some type of fat to act a moisture barrier for the meat, effectively preventing it from drying out. Popular choices are mayonnaise, olive oil, or butter. Brush the chicken breasts with olive oil and herbs like rosemary and thyme for a flavorful and fragrant, succulent chicken dinner. Or, coat them in mayo, garlic, lemon, and paprika, for savory, slightly tangy, tender chicken. To turn up the tanginess, add the pro-chef approved condiment you need for great baked chicken.