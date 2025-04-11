Combine Salsa And Ketchup For A Unique And Flavor-Packed Fry Dip
Salsa is one of those condiments that just goes well with dang near everything. Tacos, eggs, breakfast sandwiches—you name it, there's probably a salsa out there that enhances it. With our tips for making restaurant-worthy salsa at home, you can drench anything you want in the stuff and really go hog wild. But have you ever considered making a fry dip out of it? Though you can dress it up with some additional ingredients, all you really need are two: your salsa and your ketchup.
The ratio is where the magic lies. You don't want your dip to lean too hard into either the ketchup or the salsa. So, consider mixing together one part salsa for every two parts ketchup. This gives the tomato's sweet and fruity notes room to shine, so it's recognizable as a ketchup-based dip while also adding enough salsa for the flavors of the onions, peppers, garlic, and spice to come through. However, those who prefer a more piquant sauce can bump it up to a 1-to-1 ratio. If you don't want to make your own salsa, that's also totally fine. You can grab your favorite brand and add it in as is or make your store-bought salsa better by adding fresh ingredients like cilantro, jalapeños, and minced garlic. A dash of chile powder will bring extra complexity, and a squeeze of lime juice ties the whole thing together perfectly. Without much effort, you have a zesty, zippy dip that will send your fried spuds into the stratosphere — whether you're enjoying them alone or alongside clever smash burger-inspired tacos.
Picking the best ketchup and salsa
Our definitive ranking of popular ketchup brands is a good place for you to get started on your sauce-making journey. You may want to consider choosing a ketchup that leans a little more on the fruity side, with a clean and tomatoey taste that isn't overly saccharine or savory. Skip any ketchup that adds extra flavors too, like mesquite, chipotle, and so on; just grab original or restaurant-style. The tomato flavor is the main thing you want here, since additional aromatics and flavors will come from the salsa and any herbs or spices you decide to add in later.
As far as salsas go, we suggest going for something with a little less chunk. You want to keep in mind that this is a dip for your fries; you won't be able to scoop up thick pieces of onion, pepper, or tomato with a stringy little potato. When making your own salsa, chop the veggies extra fine. If you're buying store-bought, go for a well-blended one, or simply toss a serving into a blender at home to get a finer grind. You can choose whatever spice level you want, and keep in mind that the sweetness of the ketchup will help calm the spice. From there, it's all about trial and error. Mix and match, add what moves you, and make your very own signature salsa ketchup dip to enjoy any time you're craving fries.