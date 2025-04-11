Combine Salsa And Ketchup For A Unique And Flavor-Packed Fry Dip

Salsa is one of those condiments that just goes well with dang near everything. Tacos, eggs, breakfast sandwiches—you name it, there's probably a salsa out there that enhances it. With our tips for making restaurant-worthy salsa at home, you can drench anything you want in the stuff and really go hog wild. But have you ever considered making a fry dip out of it? Though you can dress it up with some additional ingredients, all you really need are two: your salsa and your ketchup.

The ratio is where the magic lies. You don't want your dip to lean too hard into either the ketchup or the salsa. So, consider mixing together one part salsa for every two parts ketchup. This gives the tomato's sweet and fruity notes room to shine, so it's recognizable as a ketchup-based dip while also adding enough salsa for the flavors of the onions, peppers, garlic, and spice to come through. However, those who prefer a more piquant sauce can bump it up to a 1-to-1 ratio. If you don't want to make your own salsa, that's also totally fine. You can grab your favorite brand and add it in as is or make your store-bought salsa better by adding fresh ingredients like cilantro, jalapeños, and minced garlic. A dash of chile powder will bring extra complexity, and a squeeze of lime juice ties the whole thing together perfectly. Without much effort, you have a zesty, zippy dip that will send your fried spuds into the stratosphere — whether you're enjoying them alone or alongside clever smash burger-inspired tacos.