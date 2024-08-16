The Clever Hack You Need For Smash Burger-Inspired Tacos
America is taco obsessed — according to a 2024 Worldmetrics report, the nation is the world's largest consumer of these topped or filled tortillas, collectively eating more than 4.5 billion every year, and around four per person monthly. There is even a day of the week dedicated to them — Taco Tuesday. When it comes to types of tacos, there are the tried and true favorites, like the country's most popular order, carne asada (grilled steak). However, true taco lovers know there is always room in their stomachs for new and exciting ways to enjoy this elite street food — especially one that embraces another dish that is indelible to the American palate — the smash burger.
Yes, smash burger-inspired tacos are a thing, and they can be yours to enjoy without much efort. All you have to do is set a mound of quality ground beef down onto a hot, flat cooking surface like a flat top or frying pan, place a soft tortilla on top, and then press it down firmly so that the meat is in a nice thin layer underneath. As it cooks, you can give it another, longer press if you think it needs extra encouragement in forming a crust. Flip it over so the other side can get crunchy and you'll be met with a lightly browned tortilla topped with mouthwateringly crispy yet tender beef. Now all that's left to do is top it with whatever your taco/burger-loving heart desires.
Toppings maketh the taco
When approaching the toppings for your smash burger-inspired taco, you can go all in on the fast food burger theme or dress it as you would tacos. The former lends itself to some fun and nostalgic combinations — sliced cheese, shredded lettuce, diced onion, pickles, and special sauce, for example, will replicate the taste of one of McDonald's most famous burgers, the Big Mac. Add a sprinkle of sesame seeds as the penultimate touch, while also adding extra texture. You could also try stuffing your meat with shredded cheddar for taco version of an ultra-cheesy Juicy Lucy. But why stop there? Amp up the dairy decadence even further with a dollop of pepper-packed, criminally underrated pimento cheese.
If you'd prefer to embrace the wide world of tacos, there's no better place to start than the beloved carne asada. Mix a little steak seasoning through the beef before you cook it, then top with shredded lettuce, diced onion, crumbled cotija or parmesan cheese, avocado salsa, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. Or, take inspiration from another beefy taqueria favorite by dipping your smash burger tacos in a rich, chile-infused broth in the style of birria (not barbacoa). With these and so many other potential flavor combinations, smash burger-style tacos are about to become your new favorite meal.