The Clever Hack You Need For Smash Burger-Inspired Tacos

America is taco obsessed — according to a 2024 Worldmetrics report, the nation is the world's largest consumer of these topped or filled tortillas, collectively eating more than 4.5 billion every year, and around four per person monthly. There is even a day of the week dedicated to them — Taco Tuesday. When it comes to types of tacos, there are the tried and true favorites, like the country's most popular order, carne asada (grilled steak). However, true taco lovers know there is always room in their stomachs for new and exciting ways to enjoy this elite street food — especially one that embraces another dish that is indelible to the American palate — the smash burger.

Yes, smash burger-inspired tacos are a thing, and they can be yours to enjoy without much efort. All you have to do is set a mound of quality ground beef down onto a hot, flat cooking surface like a flat top or frying pan, place a soft tortilla on top, and then press it down firmly so that the meat is in a nice thin layer underneath. As it cooks, you can give it another, longer press if you think it needs extra encouragement in forming a crust. Flip it over so the other side can get crunchy and you'll be met with a lightly browned tortilla topped with mouthwateringly crispy yet tender beef. Now all that's left to do is top it with whatever your taco/burger-loving heart desires.