Canned Tuna In A Protein Shake? Yes, Apparently It's A Thing
Never underestimate a gym buff. Some fitness fiends are willing to do whatever it takes to build muscle, and somehow those six-pack abs are willing to stomach a culinary concoction of blended tuna to get there. Tuna shakes are a mix of canned tuna and pretty much anything else you'd see in a protein shake — bananas, peanut butter, spinach — you name it. All of these ingredients are thrown into a blender to create a high-protein sip for the gym grind.
This ritual was most famously done by professional bodybuilder Markus Rühl, and that was enough to convince plenty of others to try. Rühl's recipe was more akin to a canned seafood soup, consisting of tuna (juice and all), tomato paste, warm water, salt, and pepper. A can of albacore tuna has around 25 grams of protein, and the rest of the ingredients make it easier to ingest. The tuna shake is unconventional, but it makes sense as a low-calorie meal full of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
Canned tuna as a post-workout meal
The daily recommended protein intake is around 46 to 56 grams of protein, perhaps more if someone is frequently working out. One can of tuna amounts to half of the daily amount in a single sitting, and it might not be the most filling meal if it's still under 200 calories. The tuna shake is also missing some needed nutrients after a gym session: carbohydrates. Health experts recommend consuming anywhere from 30 to 40 grams of carbohydrates within the next couple of hours after a workout, and there are plenty of meals that can nourish you without having the texture of wet cat food.
An umami tuna sandwich with vegetables on whole grain bread would be a quick, delicious post-workout meal with enough flavor to satisfy your taste buds as much as your stomach. Our top-ranked canned tuna brand, Ortiz, can be mixed into a salad or grilled into some savory tuna burgers. We're not gonna yuck anyone's yum with the tuna shake, but dear gym buffs, getting gains doesn't mean losing out on good food.