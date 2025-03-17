Canned Tuna In A Protein Shake? Yes, Apparently It's A Thing

Never underestimate a gym buff. Some fitness fiends are willing to do whatever it takes to build muscle, and somehow those six-pack abs are willing to stomach a culinary concoction of blended tuna to get there. Tuna shakes are a mix of canned tuna and pretty much anything else you'd see in a protein shake — bananas, peanut butter, spinach — you name it. All of these ingredients are thrown into a blender to create a high-protein sip for the gym grind.

This ritual was most famously done by professional bodybuilder Markus Rühl, and that was enough to convince plenty of others to try. Rühl's recipe was more akin to a canned seafood soup, consisting of tuna (juice and all), tomato paste, warm water, salt, and pepper. A can of albacore tuna has around 25 grams of protein, and the rest of the ingredients make it easier to ingest. The tuna shake is unconventional, but it makes sense as a low-calorie meal full of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.