Make Your Own Baja Blast Inspired Drink With 3 Super Simple Ingredients

Arguably one of the quintessential parts of the Taco Bell experience is washing down those spicy tacos, burritos, and other fan-fave menu items with an icy, refreshing, shockingly teal Baja Blast. The Taco Bell-specific electric blue concoction is a longtime staple on the menu that's unique to the fast-casual chain, so you can't get it just anywhere when the craving hits. But of course, the internet has done what it does best for us foodies, and offered us plenty of DIY dupe recipes, using some very simple and attainable ingredients you or certainly the grocery store has on hand.

Sprite, Powerade, and Mountain Dew are the holy trifecta of mixers needed to make your own Baja Blast at home. The not-found-in-nature blue color from the Powerade is of course essential, while adding a bit of electrolyte goodness and the crispy carbonation comes from the mix of Sprite and Mountain Dew — two lemony lime sodas that while not typically mixed, both bring unique flavor and acidity. And for max accuracy, the Mountain Dew is absolutely essential — it's what the chain uses (it's even right in the name of the drink as on the menu), and what acts as the base of the drink. It also adds the "blast" portion, with a hefty dose of caffeine. Just be sure to go for the OG, not the diet type, for max flavor.