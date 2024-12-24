You Could Easily Drop $750 At This Swanky New York Restaurant

Most things in New York City fall into two economic categories: expensive and unspeakably expensive. And, wouldn't you know it, a surprisingly high number of local restaurants fall into that latter Shakespearean column. They're also typically top-rated (you do, sometimes, get what you pay for), a bit easier to get into (thanks to those prohibitive dollar signs), and prone to a little controversy (as unspeakably expensive things tend to be). Manhattan's Eleven Madison Park, which is also, paradoxically, the birthplace of Shake Shack, checks each of those boxes.

EMP, as it is also known, has an average check total of $750, according to an estimate by the trade publication Restaurant Business. That uncomfortable sum, plus EMP's prestige — an uncommon three Michelin stars, previous sparklers in The New York Times, and repeated recognition by the James Beard Foundation (which Julia Childs helped shape) — has made it the ne plus ultra of fine dining worldwide for the better part of its quarter century-plus in operation. Not to mention its scandal. EMP's proprietor and head chef Daniel Humm made waves colder than a vichyssoise when he flipped the menu to an entirely plant-based format in 2021. Then, almost unbelievably, he drew foodie ire once again when it was revealed that the restaurant was still serving meat in an even more exclusive private dining room that very same year. Truly moments "The Menu" was made for.