Give Apple Pie A Flavorful Makeover With Canned Cinnamon Rolls

Apple pie has reached the American icon stage, and at this point, it's pretty much part of the family. So many of us are always just one experiment away from a whole new way to enjoy this classic, from an unlikely savory apple pie addition (hello, bacon!) to a dollop of sour cream in your apple pie filling. This week, cinnamon rolls are the must-have ingredient that elevates your apple pie obsession, adding a warmer, slightly spiced touch to your dessert menu.

The traditional apple pie recipe can do absolutely no wrong, but a little deviation from the traditional crust could introduce a faster, cinnamon-flavored recipe that becomes a new favorite. The best part is that this version only requires two ingredients — canned apple pie filling and cinnamon rolls — though you can use more.

If you prefer individual apple pies, press the cinnamon rolls into the cups of a muffin tin before loading it with apple pie filling. If larger pies make your heart flutter, line your preferred baking tray or tin with cinnamon rolls to create a base for the filling. You can top individual or larger pies with any remaining cinnamon rolls (rolled flat) and bake it in a moderate oven for 15 or 20 minutes. The finishing touch is a drizzle of the icing that comes with the cinnamon rolls.