Give Apple Pie A Flavorful Makeover With Canned Cinnamon Rolls
Apple pie has reached the American icon stage, and at this point, it's pretty much part of the family. So many of us are always just one experiment away from a whole new way to enjoy this classic, from an unlikely savory apple pie addition (hello, bacon!) to a dollop of sour cream in your apple pie filling. This week, cinnamon rolls are the must-have ingredient that elevates your apple pie obsession, adding a warmer, slightly spiced touch to your dessert menu.
The traditional apple pie recipe can do absolutely no wrong, but a little deviation from the traditional crust could introduce a faster, cinnamon-flavored recipe that becomes a new favorite. The best part is that this version only requires two ingredients — canned apple pie filling and cinnamon rolls — though you can use more.
If you prefer individual apple pies, press the cinnamon rolls into the cups of a muffin tin before loading it with apple pie filling. If larger pies make your heart flutter, line your preferred baking tray or tin with cinnamon rolls to create a base for the filling. You can top individual or larger pies with any remaining cinnamon rolls (rolled flat) and bake it in a moderate oven for 15 or 20 minutes. The finishing touch is a drizzle of the icing that comes with the cinnamon rolls.
How to upgrade your cinnamon roll apple pie
Apples and cinnamon are already a winning combination, but there are some other additions to consider to make your pie even more irresistible. Think maple syrup, caramel sauce, or nutmeg. The sweet syrups sink into the soft cinnamon roll, while nutmeg adds an additional touch of warm depth and fragrance to cinnamon. Or spoon some vanilla ice cream onto an oven-fresh slice to turn up the comfort food levels.
The canned apple pie filling makes it easy, but you can also make your own apple pie filling to customize as you see fit. Some of the best apples for homemade apple pies are Granny Smith or Honeycrisp. If you prefer a tart apple pie filling, include more Granny Smith apples, and if you like it sweet, lean into the flavor of Honeycrisp.
You could also add another fruit to the mix for some extra sweetness. Apples and blueberries are a match made in heaven. This fruit combo also offers a vibrant color. Since cinnamon rolls and apples are both a versatile palette, there are few limits to the possible combinations you can explore and eagerly plate up — apple pie and cheddar cheese, anyone?