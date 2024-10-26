Put A Savory Spin On Apple Pie With One Extra Ingredient

Adding bacon to an apple pie is bold as it is, so there's not a pressing need for more upgrades. However, if you're feeling adventurous, some extra complementary ingredients and special approaches to preparing bacon can spruce up a bacon-infused apple pie without overwhelming the dish with stuffy flavors.

For instance, cheddar cheese and apple pie are a surprisingly perfect pairing, and they still work well together in the dessert when it's embedded with crispy bacon. While the rich yet sharp taste of cheddar is an obvious companion to savory pork, the refreshing sweetness of the apples adds dimension to the other ingredients' creamy and meaty flavors, culminating in an unexpectedly delicious and multi-dimensional treat. If cheddar isn't your preferred cheese, try infusing the pie with goat cheese crumbles for a tart flavor with pleasantly musky undertones.

Instead of using plain bacon in this savory-sweet pie, consider preparing it with candied bacon instead. Coat the bacon in brown sugar and chili flakes for a major flavor upgrade or lather the strips with sticky-sweet maple syrup, pumpkin spice, and pulverized nuts for a warming, autumnal finish. And, of course, you can't go wrong by topping this elevated pie with a heaping scoop of cooling, luxurious vanilla ice cream. So, after you finish serving your roasted Thanksgiving turkey this year, surprise your guests with a bacon-laced apple pie for dessert. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.